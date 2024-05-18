Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1. I recently completed 30 years since listing. During this period, I have had loss of 90 per cent in my valuation in a two-year period as well as gain of 10 times in another four-year period.

2. My founder has been awarded with Padmashri for contribution to industry. Beyond this, he is also proud of his record in literature and pursues his interest in literature intensely.

3. Over the last five years, I have doubled my revenue but profit before tax has grown five times. In fact, my annual PBT crossed ₹1000 crore for the first time, this year.

4. Indian Public has the highest ownership as against promoters or FIIs/DIIs though promoters have been increasing their stake in me in recent years. One of the most accomplished investors is among my public shareholders.

5. While I remain one of the top 3 in my segment, my business has had several failures. I’m glad I could come back from “near bankruptcy” and generate shareholder wealth again.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: V-Guard Industries Ltd

Last week’s winner: Basundhara Gupta