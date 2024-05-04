Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I will celebrate my golden jubilee in the next few years. I have been industry leader for several decades, and am already in top 5 nationally and in top 20 globally.

2. I delivered more than 25 per cent CAGR return to my shareholders last decade and about 40 per cent CAGR over the last 5 years.

3. Though my MD is 5th generation entrepreneur from the founder family, he is well-qualified, being an alumnus of LBS and chairman of the industry body.

4. My market capitalisation is lower than annual sales revenue and trades at almost the lowest P/E valuation of my industry.

5. I am known for single-digit return ratios, such as RoE. However, recent years of focused attention to growing market segments and expanding the market penetration should, hopefully, help me improve my return ratios and hence valuation.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. towho-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: eMudhra Ltd

Last week’s winner: Soundararajan Venkatadas