Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1 My market-cap has doubled over the last year and about 15 times since Covid-lows, though I disappointed my shareholders for whole of the previous decade (2010-20) with negative returns.

2 One of my promoter families exited their entire stake last year. Consequently, promoter stake had declined almost one-third with proportionate increase by domestic institutions.

3 Though public shareholder ownership remained the same, the number of shareholders have doubled in recent years, a sign of retail interest.

4 I am a small-cap stock with global leadership in my industry backed by centuries of legacy of my promoter family’s innovation skills.

5 My MD, fifth generation in my family to lead the management, began her career in Merrill Lynch.

Last week’s stock: Granules India

Last week’s winner: Y P Rao