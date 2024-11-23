Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1 I have been around for longer than 65 years, but still remain a small-cap stock.

2 My Gandhian founder, who played active role in Independence movement, was one of the first to perfect Indian jugaad into industrial innovation. In fact, a few of my brands have become generic names for the product category.

3 While my founder family’s feud with another business family was more than five decades old, most of their current multi-billion dollar wealth comes from the stake they continue to hold in the businesses of the same family they fought with.

4 From a single-digit Return on Equity (RoE) for more than a decade, my trailing 12 months profit of almost ₹500 crore is helping me move towards 20 per cent RoE club.

5 My stock has gone up seven times over the last five years, whereas it delivered negligible returns over the previous five years.

Last week’s stock: Kirloskar Oil Engines

Last week’s winner: C Hari Krishna