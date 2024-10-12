Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.
1 I just completed 40 years, transforming from a single-product venture to a multi-faceted powerhouse.
2 I am one of the very few Indian businesses with three sisters in the board with functional responsibilities.
3 My MD’s limited mobility due to an accident at a young age never prevented her from spearheading my transition to become a top-3 player globally in an important product line.
4 I have delivered more than 15 times return to shareholders since Covid-lows. This rally has helped me to make up for huge disappointment caused by negative return over the previous decade.
5 Even after 15 times appreciation, I continue to get valued at sub-15 PE multiple, thanks to exceptional growth in net earnings.
Last week’s stock: J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
Last week’s winner: RM Bhat
