Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1 I just completed 40 years, transforming from a single-product venture to a multi-faceted powerhouse.

2 I am one of the very few Indian businesses with three sisters in the board with functional responsibilities.

3 My MD’s limited mobility due to an accident at a young age never prevented her from spearheading my transition to become a top-3 player globally in an important product line.

4 I have delivered more than 15 times return to shareholders since Covid-lows. This rally has helped me to make up for huge disappointment caused by negative return over the previous decade.

5 Even after 15 times appreciation, I continue to get valued at sub-15 PE multiple, thanks to exceptional growth in net earnings.

Last week’s stock: J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Last week’s winner: RM Bhat