Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.
1 I remain a large-cap stock, but lost dominance in my industry and my iconic status of several decades.
2 I am one of the few listed companies with single-digit floating stock and negligible FII/DII holdings.
3 My equity capital has grown eight times over the last decade to fund significant restructuring cost.
4 My shareholders earned almost NIL returns over the last 10 years, due to intermittent losses from business restructuring despite sharp improvement in my earnings recently.
5 My chairman was awarded Padma Shri for playing a pivotal role in a corporate turnaround, apt to have him as chairman during my turnaround years.
Last week’s stock: Jindal Saw
Last week’s winner: Vasanthkumar Rajendran
