Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1 While I began my journey as a subsidiary of a global leader of my industry in the 1960s, I am now an Indian-owned enterprise with operating subsidiaries in several countries across four continents.

2 I’ve been a listed company over five decades with public ownership more than promoters or FIIs and DIIs. In fact, the number of shareholders have more than doubled over the last couple of years, a sign of rising retail interest.

3 I have a 12-member board, excluding three additional directors, one of the largest for a sub-₹10,000-crore market-cap company in India.

4 My chairman joined me as a management professional and is completing 50 years this year.

5 My shareholders have got more than 40 per cent CAGR return over the last 3/5/10 years, though the last one-year return was lower than that of benchmark.

Last week’s stock: IDBI Bank

Last week’s winner: Palak Sangoi