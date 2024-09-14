1. As against one or two women directors that are common in Indian boards, about half of my board are women.

2. My IPO many years ago had a scrape through in spite of about 10X return to shareholders post listing over the next three years.

3. Other than promoter, no one holds more than 1% stake ownership though I have millions of shareholders.

4. In spite of single digit growth in earnings over the last few years and below normal RoE, I have had exceptional expansion in PE valuations.

5. I have a unique record of over ₹5,000 crore in market cap per employee, a rarity in Indian corporate universe.

