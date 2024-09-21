Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I am just about to complete three decades and have an equally-long listing history.

2. My operating promoter, whose brand and credentials I liberally use, is my second-largest shareholder.

3. Though my valuations have quadrupled over the last couple of years, I delivered negligible returns over the previous decade.

4. Similarly, while my profits have grown more than 30 per cent CAGR over the past five years with more than 20 per cent RoE, I could manage only single-digit growth in the previous decade.

5. My sector has seen spectacular growth with obvious tailwind. But I have certain unique ownership-related issues that limit my growth beyond the region I operate now.

Last week’s stock: Indian Railway Finance Corporation

Last week’s winner: Baby MR