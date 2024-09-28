Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.
1 I had a humble beginning just 30 years ago in a small town and my founder is a first-generation entrepreneur in my trade. I still carry his name as my brand.
2 My founder became a billionaire even before my listing, by the sheer scale of expansion of my business nationally as well as globally.
3 I have advertising expenses disproportionate to my earnings featuring national and regional film stars; some of my commercials got embroiled in controversies.
4 I am one of the few companies trading at triple-digit PE and more than 15 times the book value despite having around 15 per cent RoE and sub-5 per cent net profit margin.
5 After failing few times, I somehow managed to sail through public offer only to list below offer price and remained so for several months. In recent years, I have gone up more than 8 times, a sign of bull market excesses.
Last week’s stock: Indraprastha Medical Corporation
Last week’s winner: No correct answers received
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.