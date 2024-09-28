Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1 I had a humble beginning just 30 years ago in a small town and my founder is a first-generation entrepreneur in my trade. I still carry his name as my brand.

2 My founder became a billionaire even before my listing, by the sheer scale of expansion of my business nationally as well as globally.

3 I have advertising expenses disproportionate to my earnings featuring national and regional film stars; some of my commercials got embroiled in controversies.

4 I am one of the few companies trading at triple-digit PE and more than 15 times the book value despite having around 15 per cent RoE and sub-5 per cent net profit margin.

5 After failing few times, I somehow managed to sail through public offer only to list below offer price and remained so for several months. In recent years, I have gone up more than 8 times, a sign of bull market excesses.

Last week’s stock: Indraprastha Medical Corporation

Last week’s winner: No correct answers received