Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1 Though I have maintained more than 20 per cent Return on Equity consistently over the last 3/5/10 years with strong growth in sales, my recent years’ earnings are disappointing.

2 I have delivered negligible returns to shareholders over the last 3 years, though markets have done well during the same period.

3 Financial Institutions, both domestic and foreign, have more ownership stakes than my founder family. One of the best known investors of India used to be the largest public shareholder.

4 In less than 30 years since inception, I have carved out a business segment and have become a national leader with presence in 400+ cities and towns.

5 Though my founder is a chemical engineer from IIT, he has pursued several diverse businesses successfully. His age is just about his family rank in Forbes’ list of Indian billionaires.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Ingersoll Rand India

Last week’s winner: Praveen Hegde