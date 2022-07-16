Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 It took me more than 40 years to cross the $1 billion annual turnover mark for the first time last year.

2 My corporate name identifies me with one business but I have been operating in several businesses. I have recently become a global leader in one of them.

3 I am one of those select few stocks to deliver 100 per cent CAGR over the last three years - about 8 times return. I gave zero returns over the previous 10-year period. I don’t know whether it’s “McKinsey effect” whose advice I turned to five years back.

4 “There’s no place for ego” is what my MD, who has held the position precisely for last twenty years, said after a failed takeover effort that nevertheless resulted in a large profit for me.

5 I am glad my promoter family’s third generation joined me after Masters in Harvard and a stint in Bain Capital to strategise my growth from still being a small-cap company.

Last week’s winner: Raja Thirumalisamy

Last week’s answer: Bharat Electronics