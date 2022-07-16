hamburger

Stock Fundamentals

WHO AM I?

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jul 16, 2022

Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 It took me more than 40 years to cross the $1 billion annual turnover mark for the first time last year.

2 My corporate name identifies me with one business but I have been operating in several businesses. I have recently become a global leader in one of them.

3 I am one of those select few stocks to deliver 100 per cent CAGR over the last three years - about 8 times return. I gave zero returns over the previous 10-year period. I don’t know whether it’s “McKinsey effect” whose advice I turned to five years back.

4 “There’s no place for ego” is what my MD, who has held the position precisely for last twenty years, said after a failed takeover effort that nevertheless resulted in a large profit for me.

5 I am glad my promoter family’s third generation joined me after Masters in Harvard and a stint in Bain Capital to strategise my growth from still being a small-cap company.

Last week’s winner: Raja Thirumalisamy

Last week’s answer: Bharat Electronics

Published on July 16, 2022
Investors' Guide
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you