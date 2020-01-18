Why Marico is a good bet

Quick takes
WHO alert on superbugsWorld running out of optionsThe World Health Organization warned on Friday that a dire ...
Domestic consumption has been on a rough patch over the past few months and, like most FMCG players, Marico has seen a slowdown in offtake. But the worst may be over for the company.
A 10 per cent fall in price last year makes this a good entry point for investors. The stock currently trades at 37 times its trailing 12-month earnings, at a reasonable discount to Hindustan Unilever ( 67 times) and Dabur (57 times).
Marico derives 75-80 per cent of its revenue from its domestic FMCG business. In line with the consumption slowdown seen in the Indian economy, Marico’s domestic volume growth has been on a steady decline in the last four quarters. Domestic volumes, which grew at 8 per cent in the quarter-ended March 2019, slowed to 6 per cent in the June quarter and 1 per cent in the September quarter. It has further weakened, moving marginally into the negative territory, in the three-months-ended December 2019 quarter, according to management commentary ahead of the third quarter results.
However, domestic volumes are likely to bounce back beginning the fourth quarter of FY20.
For one, consumption in the overall economy is expected to pick up. After recording a 4.1 per cent growth in the first half of this fiscal, the private final consumption expenditure component of the GDP (in real terms) is expected to end the year with a 5.8 per cent rise. Thus, growth in the second half is anticipated to be better than the first half.
Good monsoons and higher prices of agricultural produce are likely to aid a recovery in rural demand. Marico will benefit from this recovery.
Secondly, actions taken by the company to improve volumes in its key segments will bear fruit.
It has primarily been impacted in the last few months by a cooling off of demand in both the coconut oil (Parachute rigid packs) and value-added hair oil segments, which together bring in close to two-thirds of the domestic revenue. A disruption in the distribution channel and a delay in passing on the benefits of the fall in copra prices — the key raw material for coconut oil — led to customers downtrading to unorganised players.
The company cut prices in the latter part of the third quarter, and expects to see better demand in the months to come. It is addressing the slowdown in the value- added hair oils portfolio through ₹10 packs to nudge the lower end of the market, as well as through scaling up of launches such as Hair & Care’s dry-fruit hair oil and Parachute’s Advansed aloe vera oil, at the premium end.
Marico’s focus on the premium and under-penetrated categories such as hair nourishment (Livon), male grooming (Set Wet) and skin care (Kaya) will also be a key driver for growth.
While Set Wet hair waxes have gained good traction, the company has expanded its portfolio with the introduction of hair serums for men. It has also extended its skincare products with the launch of face masks and face scrubs.
Considering that the offtake in premium categories is more through modern trade and e-commerce routes, the company is also strengthening these channels. In the first half of the year, modern trade and e-commerce contributed 15 per cent and 5 per cent, respective;y, to its India business.
In the quarter ended September 2019, revenue growth stood flat at ₹1,829 crore compared with the September 2018 quarter.
Though Marico’s international revenues grew 8 per cent, the muted domestic volumes pulled down the overall revenue growth. Net profits moved up by 17 per cent to ₹247 crore.
Despite the weak performance on the top line, benign prices of raw materials such as copra, rice bran oil, liquid paraffin and HDPE (high-density polyethylene) helped.
Operating margins expanded by 270 basis points over a year ago to touch 19.3 per cent in the quarter, driving profit growth. The company expects input prices to remain favourable in the near future, giving it enough elbow room to push up advertising spends, while at the same time, maintaining margins at 19-20 per cent.
WHO alert on superbugsWorld running out of optionsThe World Health Organization warned on Friday that a dire ...
As shown globally, fresh approaches will lead to improved outcomes for the public
This could take the country a step closer to achieving Sustainable Development Goals
Will Budget 2020 hold out much for the multiple stakeholders in healthcare?The pharmaceutical industry, ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
A boost from other income, one-off recovery and lower tax, aid earnings A significant moderation in net ...
The fund has used its flexibility well by participating in market upsides and containing downsides
Yet again, the consumer businesses of Reliance Industries (RIL) — digital and retail — were the key growth ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...