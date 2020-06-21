Will Godrej Agrovet gain from reviving poultry demand?

Investing in protecting kids from violence
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
Good monsoon is keeping farmers cheerful. Increased procurement of grains and pulses under the MSP (minimum support price) programme and doles under PM-KISAN have left more money in the hands of farmers.
The demand for agri-inputs has been robust in the past few months. While many agri stocks have rallied, Godrej Agrovet has lagged its peers. The company derives a significant portion of its revenues from animal feed (50 per cent) and dairy products (20 per cent).
Given the initial concerns over poultry consumption amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Godrej Agrovet saw demand for animal feed drop sharply. Business of its subsidiary Godrej Tyson, which is into selling poultry, was hit, too. The logistics issues also impacted the segment.
But with concerns about poultry consumption easing and demand picking up, it may be good time for investors to consider the under-the-radar stock for the long term.
At the current market price of ₹428, the stock is trading at a price-earnings ratio of 33 times (FY20 earnings, excluding income from sale of real estate).
Given the company’s diversified presence in the agri sector (including crop protection chemicals) and likely recovery in animal feed business in the second half of the fiscal, the valuations are justified.
Volumes in the animal feed business declined by 11.3 per cent (y-o-y) in the March quarter. Sales of cattle and fish feed dropped, too.
The segment ended with a revenue decline of 0.1 per cent and EBIDTA decline of 28 per cent (y-o-y). Godrej Tyson saw both sales volume and price drop.
It reported a 5 per cent decline in revenue and incurred an operating loss of ₹33.5 crore. Drop in demand for milk and value-added products due to the Covid lockdown and increase in procurement price for milk impacted the dairy business of the company’s subsidiary, Creamline Dairy.
In the March quarter, the subsidiary recorded a muted 5 per cent growth in revenue; EBIDTA declined by a sharp 83 per cent.
The palm oil business saw 5 per cent revenue growth; higher crude palm oil prices helped profit margin expand. The crop protection chemicals segment recorded a revenue growth of 48 per cent (y-o-y), thanks to strong demand.
However, the lockdown-related logistics issues hurt business and margins suffered.
Overall, in the March quarter, the company’s total income was ₹1,509 crore, up 7.5 per cent over the same quarter last year. Profit before taxes (excluding non-recurring income) was ₹18 crore, down 67 per cent.
The problem that started in March continued into April and May. However, since the beginning of June, there has been recovery in demand. Price of chicken (wholesale) is back to where it was in December— ₹120/kg. In some regions, prices are quoting at ₹170-180/kg. This is thanks to supply shortages as many farmers had abandoned their birds in April.
The country now produces about 60 million broilers in a week, but this is not enough to meet the demand. In the coming weeks, with more restaurants opening, prices may inch higher as supply may return to normalcy only after two-three months.
As institutional demand for milk revives when all restaurants, tea/coffee shops and sweet stores open, demand for cattle feed may also go up. Demand for feed for shrimp and fish has been good.
In the crop protection business, demand has been strong in past two months, thanks to the timely onset of monsoon and higher kharif sowing in paddy and other crops. The company’s herbicide sales are also likely to be good given direct seeding of rice in North India due to labour shortage. The palm oil business has not been impacted by Covid-19.
Arrivals of fresh fruit bunches in the past two months have been strong, and the company’s mills are running at a capacity of about 70 per cent currently.
The utilisation will increase in July — the peak arrival season for palm oil. With crude palm oil prices having moved up to ₹65,000/tonne now from ₹59,000-60,000/tonne in May, the prospects for the June quarter look good.
However, lower oil recovery in Andhra Pradesh (company’s all three mills are in West Godavari district of AP) could offset the benefit of higher prices.
While the management, post the concall, stated that working capital borrowings may go up, the company’s debt-to-equity of 0.32 times (as of end-March 2020) lends comfort.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
If there ever was a time to recognise doctors, it should be this Doctors’ Day, on July 1. Doctors have, along ...
1. One of the reasons we moved headquarters to Goa from Delhi was to have a better work-life balance and a ...
The Covid-19 crisis has yet again established the fact that respiratory viral infections claims the lives of ...
The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the operations and demand in most sectors in the March quarter. Was there any ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed a strong rally in the past week
Fund’s multi-cap approach — 30 stocks across market capitalisation — has been paying off
Pent-up demand in rural and semi-urban pockets and firm prices bode well for the company which enjoys good ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...