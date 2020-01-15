Advanced Enzyme Technologies (₹181.1) : Buy

e-rickshaw is the low hanging fruit but a few sour spots remain
The humble vehicle can help usher in clean transport in towns
The stock of Advanced Enzyme Technologies gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaking above a key resistance at ₹178 on Tuesday. This rally has strengthened the short-term uptrend that has been in place from the December 2019 low of ₹155. Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock at current levels.
While trending up, the stock had conclusively breached its moving average compression (21-, 50- and 200-day moving averages) at around ₹162 in the past week and continues to trend upwards. The stock trades well above these moving averages. The daily relative strength index has entered the bullish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI is on the brink of entering the bullish zone from the neutral region. Also, the daily as well as the weekly price rate of change indicators hover in the positive terrain implying buying interest.
There has been an increase in daily volume over the past three trading sessions. The stock can extend the rally in the upcoming trading sessions and reach the price targets of ₹189 and ₹193. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹177.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.
The humble vehicle can help usher in clean transport in towns
Now, more than ever, human interventions to manipulate the environment to check the rise in temperature are ...
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Tax experts say that an application under the scheme can be filed electronically and is very simple
But it may be too early to reverse policy stance, given the abysmal growth outlook and supply side issues
With GST compensation cess, the balance in Consolidated Fund totals ₹3.59 lakh crore, which is 21.8% of ...
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
Former SEBI chairman on his new book ‘Going Public’, FinMins, and work equations
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...