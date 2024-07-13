Dear Readers,

First of all, a big thank you for your enthusiastic participation in the Bandu’s Blockbusters contest week after week. In recent times, we have been receiving e-mails from contestants stating that they had predicted the stock correctly but were not declared winners. In order to answer your queries, clarify your doubts, here we share how the winner is selected.

The selection process

Entries with correct stock selection and with the closest price forecast are short-listed first.

When there is more than one short-listed contestant, the contestant who has predicted the closing price of the stock to the nearest and at the earliest (in terms of time of sending the answer by email) is selected as the winner.

In case the selected contestant has won the prize money already within the last three-six months, then the next earliest entry in the short-list is declared as the winner. This is done to give a chance for all participants to win the prize money rather than the same contestant winning more frequently.

Entries not considered

Answers that are sent after 12 noon on Wednesdays (the cut-off time mentioned for participation)

Entries with only the stock name but without the price forecast

Multiple entries from a single contestant with different answers

Multiple entries from a single contestant but participating with different e-mail ids

Single contestant participating in the name of different family members

Members of a single family selecting one stock each from the list of five will be given the last preference in the short-list

Prize money payment process

Once the winner is selected, we will send a NEFT form through e-mail. The winner has to fill-up the details and send us back the scanned copy of the NEFT form duly signed.

Since the payments are done in batches, it will take about two-four weeks for the winner to receive the prize money.

In case the prize money is not paid within four weeks, the winners can write to us.

Wishing you good luck!

Team bl.portfolio