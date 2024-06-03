Aluminium futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been in a bull trend since February. However, towards the end of April, the rally lost traction.
While there has not been a bearish reversal, aluminium futures has been largely moving sideways. The June aluminium futures is stuck between ₹232 and ₹250.
So, technically, the path of the next leg of trend depends on the direction of the break of the ₹232-250 range.
A breakout of ₹250 can trigger another leg of rally, which can possibly take aluminium futures to ₹270 or ₹280. But if the support at ₹232 is breached, the short-term trend can turn bearish where the price can drop to ₹210 and then to ₹200.
Nevertheless, at the moment, there is no clarity about the next swing in price.
Trade strategy
Stay out for now. Initiate fresh trade along the direction of the break of the ₹232-250 range.
That said, traders with high risk-appetite can go long on aluminium futures when the price softens to ₹235. Target and stop-loss can be ₹250 and ₹228 respectively.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.