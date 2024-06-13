Copper futures have been on a downtrend for about three weeks. The June expiry contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) marked a high of ₹953.45 on May 21 and then started to decline. The chart shows that ₹950 acted as a resistance and blocked the bulls.
That said, the current chart setup shows that the bears have lost some traction and copper futures are likely to consolidate for a while. That is, it is likely to move within ₹850 and ₹890. The direction of the break of this range will set the tone for the next leg of trend.
If bears regain strength and drag copper futures below the support at ₹850, it will open the door for a decline to ₹800, a notable support. Subsequent support is at ₹760.
On the other hand, if copper futures recover from the current level and break out of ₹890, the outlook will turn bullish. In this case, the contract can quickly rise to ₹950. A breach of this level can intensify the rally, potentially lifting copper futures to ₹1,000.
Overall, a lot depends on the path in which copper futures move out of the ₹850-890 range.
Trade strategy
Refrain from taking fresh trades now. Create positions along the direction of the break of the range ₹850-890.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.