Copper futures have been on a downtrend for about three weeks. The June expiry contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) marked a high of ₹953.45 on May 21 and then started to decline. The chart shows that ₹950 acted as a resistance and blocked the bulls.

Also read: Crude oil futures down as inventories go up in US

That said, the current chart setup shows that the bears have lost some traction and copper futures are likely to consolidate for a while. That is, it is likely to move within ₹850 and ₹890. The direction of the break of this range will set the tone for the next leg of trend.

If bears regain strength and drag copper futures below the support at ₹850, it will open the door for a decline to ₹800, a notable support. Subsequent support is at ₹760.

On the other hand, if copper futures recover from the current level and break out of ₹890, the outlook will turn bullish. In this case, the contract can quickly rise to ₹950. A breach of this level can intensify the rally, potentially lifting copper futures to ₹1,000.

Overall, a lot depends on the path in which copper futures move out of the ₹850-890 range.

Trade strategy

Refrain from taking fresh trades now. Create positions along the direction of the break of the range ₹850-890.