Copper futures (July contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which bounced off the support at ₹835 early this month, could not rally above ₹880 as it faced its 50-day moving average resistance last week.
The contract then moderated and is back near the key support level of ₹835 as it closed at ₹840.4 on Wednesday. Since the support at ₹835 is a strong one, the downtrend can be arrested and can be followed by a recovery.
A rise from the current level can lift copper futures back to ₹880. A breakout of ₹880 can open the door for a rally to ₹950. But note that ₹915 is an intermediate hurdle.
However, if copper futures fall below ₹835, it can witness another leg of downtrend, which can potentially drag the contract to ₹800, a support. Subsequent support is at ₹775.
Trade strategy
Buy copper futures at the current market price of ₹842 with a stop-loss at ₹825. When the price touches ₹860, raise the stop-loss to ₹840. Book profits at ₹880.
However, if the contract falls and triggers the above-mentioned stop-loss at ₹825, it means that the support at ₹835 is breached. In that case, initiate a short position after you exit the longs. Stop-loss can be at ₹850. When the contract dips to ₹800, revise the stop-loss to ₹825. Book profits at ₹780.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.