Go long on MCX copper above ₹686

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The price of copper futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX)has witnessed an uptrend since April last year after bottoming out at ₹360. The rally has been so strong that the futures hit a high of ₹737 in February this year. While the contract witnessed a couple of consolidation period during the uptrend, there was no considerable price correction until recently. That is, since April last year, copper futures faced considerable price correction only over the past couple of weeks.
The March contract of the metal tumbled from a high of ₹737 and touched a low of ₹663.3 early this month. The decline was arrested by the support band of ₹662 – its 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level – and ₹670. Since then, the contract has been sluggish and has been unable to establish a trend in either direction. Since the major trend remains bullish despite correction and there is a good support band, bulls might start to gain traction from here.
However, it is clearly not a screaming buy and traders can wait until fresh signs of uptrend occurs. Probably a breakout of ₹686 can bring back buying interest. Traders can buy MCX-copper with stop-loss at ₹670 if it breaks out of ₹686.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...