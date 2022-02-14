hamburger

Commodity Calls

MCX nautral gas: Go long on a break above ₹315

Gurumurthy K | BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Feb 14, 2022

Inability to break ₹315 can keep the contract in a narrow range

The near-term downtrend in the natural gas Futures contract traded on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) seems to be reversing.

The support at ₹290 has held very well and the contract has risen back sharply from there. It is currently trading at ₹310 per mmBtu. However, another important resistance is at ₹315. The contract will have to rise past this hurdle decisively to confirm the bullishness. Such a break will pave way for a fresh rise to ₹345-₹350.

A further break above ₹350 will then take the contract higher to ₹400 going forward in the coming weeks.

Traders can wait and take fresh long positions on a break above ₹315. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹285. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹325 as soon as the contract moves up to ₹341. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹345 as soon as the contract rises to ₹370. Book profits at ₹385.

In case the MCX Natural Gas contract fails to break above ₹315 now, it can fall back to ₹300-290 again. In that case, the contract can remain stuck in a narrow range of ₹290-315 for some time. It will also keep the contract vulnerable to break below ₹290 and see a steeper fall to ₹270 and ₹260 thereafter. As such, the price action around ₹315 will need a close watch.  

Published on February 14, 2022
MCX
natural gas
energy (market and exchange)

