MCX nickel: Go long if it rallies above ₹1,335

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The June month futures contract of nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) increased one per cent to ₹1,333 per kg on Wednesday.
The contract is now testing short-term resistance at ₹1,335 levels. A conclusive breach of this hurdle will reinforce the bullish momentum and underpin the uptrend that started from the significant base at ₹1,145 levels in late March this year. Following a minor corrective decline in mid-May, the contract found support at ₹1,217 and now trades well above the 21- and 50-day moving averages. The daily relative strength index is on the brink of entering the bullish zone from the neutral region.
An emphatic break above the current resistance level of ₹1,335 will strengthen the up-move and take the contract northwards to ₹1,400 and then to ₹1,450 over the medium term. That said, failure to move beyond the aforementioned resistance can pull the contract down to the immediate support level of ₹1,300. A further decline below this support can drag the contract lower to ₹1,275 and then to ₹1,225 levels.
Traders should tread with caution and consider taking fresh long positions on a strong rally above ₹1,335 levels with a fixed stop-loss.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...