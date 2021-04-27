MCX-Zinc futures: Time to go long

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The continuous contract of zinc on the Multi Commodity Exchange, which has been witnessing considerable amount of volatility since the beginning of 2021, has managed to stay positive as the year-to-date gain so far is a nearly 8 per cent. Although the contract saw a steep fall during the final week of February and the first week of March, it could gather enough strength to block the bears and reverse the trend upwards after a brief period of consolidation last month.
The contract started to appreciate in early April from about ₹218 and as a result it broke out of the important level of ₹233 on Monday. So, in addition to a fresh breakout, the continuous contract has also formed a higher high, opening the door for further gain. Substantiating the bullish outlook, the daily relative strength index is showing a fresh uptick and the moving average convergence divergence indicator on the daily chart retains the upward trajectory. Moreover, the breakout volume looks good and the average directional index shows that the bulls have clear advantage over the bears.
Taking the above factors into account, traders can be bullish and can consider initiating fresh long positions. But considering the time to expiry, rather than going long in the nearest expiry i.e., April, one can buy May futures of MCX-Zinc. While the stop-loss can be placed at ₹225, the potential target can be ₹240. A breach of this level can lift the contract to ₹245.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...