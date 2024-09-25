Zinc futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been stuck in a range for nearly two weeks. The October contract has been moving between ₹264 and ₹272.
On Wednesday, the contract broke out of ₹272 and closed at ₹275, turning the outlook positive. Going ahead, we expect the contract to rise further.
The charts indicate that zinc futures are likely to touch ₹290 in the short-term. A breach of ₹290 can lift the contract to ₹300.
On the other hand, if the contract falls from the current level, it can find its first support at ₹272. Subsequent support is at ₹264.
Nevertheless, as it stands, zinc futures might see a minor decline from here, probably to ₹270. But it will eventually regain the bullish momentum and start moving towards the ₹290-300 price band.
Trade strategy
Buy zinc futures now at ₹275 and add longs if the price dips to ₹270. Place stop-loss at ₹264. When the contract rises to ₹285, revise the stop-loss to ₹280. Book profits at ₹290.
Traders who wish to take lesser risk can stay away for now and go long if the price drops to ₹270. Target, stop-loss and adjustments can be followed as mentioned above.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.