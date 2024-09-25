Zinc futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been stuck in a range for nearly two weeks. The October contract has been moving between ₹264 and ₹272.

On Wednesday, the contract broke out of ₹272 and closed at ₹275, turning the outlook positive. Going ahead, we expect the contract to rise further.

The charts indicate that zinc futures are likely to touch ₹290 in the short-term. A breach of ₹290 can lift the contract to ₹300.

On the other hand, if the contract falls from the current level, it can find its first support at ₹272. Subsequent support is at ₹264.

Nevertheless, as it stands, zinc futures might see a minor decline from here, probably to ₹270. But it will eventually regain the bullish momentum and start moving towards the ₹290-300 price band.

Trade strategy

Buy zinc futures now at ₹275 and add longs if the price dips to ₹270. Place stop-loss at ₹264. When the contract rises to ₹285, revise the stop-loss to ₹280. Book profits at ₹290.

Traders who wish to take lesser risk can stay away for now and go long if the price drops to ₹270. Target, stop-loss and adjustments can be followed as mentioned above.

