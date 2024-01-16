Zinc futures (January contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been on a decline since the beginning of this month. It faced a barrier at ₹234 and on the back of this, the price moderated. Zinc futures closed at ₹225.6 on Monday.

The long-term chart of zinc continuous futures shows that the price band of ₹228-234 is a supply zone. That is, this is a resistance band and the price has dropped off this level in the past. So, until zinc futures rise past ₹234, the bias will be bearish.

Currently hovering around ₹225, the probability of a fall from here is high. While ₹222 can provide some support, we expect zinc futures to slip below this level and touch ₹217 in the short run. On the other hand, a breakout of ₹234 can lead to a rally to ₹250.

Trade strategy

At this juncture, zinc futures is trading below a resistance band. So, traders can short the contract now at ₹225. Add shorts if the price inches up to ₹230. Place stop-loss at ₹235.

When the contract declines below ₹222, tighten the stop-loss to ₹228. Liquidate the shorts at ₹217.

