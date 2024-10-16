Zinc prices have been oscillating in a range for more than two weeks now. The Zinc Futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been trading in a range of ₹274-₹292 per kg for more than two weeks now. Within this range, the price has been coming down now. The contract is currently trading at ₹283 per kg.
Outlook
Support is at ₹270 for the Zinc Futures contract. Resistance is around ₹295. So broadly, ₹270-₹295 can be the wider trading range. Within this range, the chances are high for the price to fall in the coming days. However, the region between ₹275 and ₹270 will continue to give support and limit the downside
As such we can expect the MCX Zinc Futures contract to reverse higher from the ₹275-₹270 support zone and rise back to ₹290-₹295 in the short-term.
In case the contract declines below ₹270, the downside can extend to ₹265.
The contract will gain bullish momentum if it breaks above ₹295 decisively. If that happens, the contract can rise to ₹315-320.
Trade Strategy
Traders can wait for a fall and go long at ₹278 and ₹273. Keep the stop-loss at ₹267 initially. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹282 as soon as the contract goes up to ₹286. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹287 when the price touches ₹290. Exit the long positions at ₹293.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.