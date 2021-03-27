Movers & Shakers: Stocks that will see action this week

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The stock of Adani Transmission, which had been rallying since June last year, appreciated from about ₹160 and went past ₹400 in December. But from then on until late January, the scrip started to move in a sideways trend.
Nevertheless, the bulls regained traction in January and started to rally by taking support at ₹400, and this time the upward movement was so sharp that the price doubled within a month time. The 50-day moving average coincided at ₹400, thus acting as a strong support. But since mid-February, the stock had been in a consolidation phase, largely fluctuating within ₹730 and ₹850.
However, last week, it broke out of this range, opening the door for further strengthening. So, traders can buy with a stop-loss at ₹815; target can be ₹950.
Broadly speaking, the stock of Godrej Consumer Products has not been trending since June 2020, and the scrip has been moving in a sideways trend, though it showed an upward bias.
Even though ₹650 and ₹720 remained the lower and the upper boundaries of the range, the stock attempted to breakthrough ₹720, and touched ₹760 in October and ₹800 in January. After briefly staying above ₹800, it declined and retested the support of ₹650 last week.
But since it is a strong support, the stock rebounded, and on Friday, rallied past the hurdle at ₹700, which had been holding back bulls for a month. The breakout looks solid and so the stock is likely to ease past ₹720. So, buy with stop-loss at ₹680; target can be ₹760.
The stock of Tata Steel has been on an uptrend since May 2020. Forming a solid base at around ₹260 levels, the stock established a rally, and has been appreciating consistently. After marking a high of ₹731 in the second half of January, the scrip faced a swift fall.
But on the back of the 50-day moving average, the stock quickly returned to the upward trajectory. Subsequently, it went past the prior peak and made a fresh 52-week high of ₹782.5 in early March. Nevertheless, in the past one month, the stock had been charting a sideways trend, oscillating between ₹700 and ₹750.
But on Friday, it broke out of the resistance at ₹750 with considerable volume, a bullish indication. So, buy with a stop-loss at ₹735; target can be ₹815.
The stock of Mahindra & Mahindra, which had been witnessing a weak rally since December, is now showing signs of a potential downtrend. Though the scrip has been heading north since April last year, the last stretch of rally recorded since December was accompanied by bearish divergence in the relative strength index and the moving average convergence divergence indicator.
After hitting a 52-week high of ₹952 in early February, the stock has been moving downhill. While tracing a rectangular pattern over the past month — trading between ₹820 and ₹870— the stock broke down below the support at ₹820 last week.
From here, the stock will most likely depreciate; so, traders can sell the stock with a stop-loss at ₹840 for a target of ₹740.
The stock of Wipro that set-off the rally in March last year, has seen its price appreciate quickly over the past 12 months. From its March low of ₹170.2, the price had nearly tripled when it registered a fresh lifetime high of ₹467.4 in mid-January this year.
However, since then, the bulls seem to be losing its mojo as the scrip has been depreciating gradually. Although it has been forming lower highs, the support at ₹410 offered the stock a good support. But this was breached last week, turning the outlook negative.
Supporting this, the relative strength index slipped into its bearish territory last week. Hence, bears seem to be gaining momentum and so, one can sell the stock with a stop-loss at ₹418. The target can be at ₹375.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
Keep an eye on key issues when partnering with a builder to rebuild your house
A frequent visitor goes off the beaten track and revels in the syncretic life of Goans
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...