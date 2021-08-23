Nifty 50 August Futures (16,492)

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Taking positive cues from the Asian markets, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 began the session with a gap-up open. The Nikkei 225 has advanced 1.7 per cent 27,494 levels and Hang Seng index is also up by 1 per cent to 25,108 levels in today’s session.
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed a corrective decline after the gap-up open. But the benchmark indices have recovered following a minor slip into the negative territory. The Sensex and the Nifty have climbed 0.4 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is at break even. Volatility index-India VIX has declined 2.3 per cent to 13.8 levels.
The Nifty mid and small-cap indices are experiencing selling pressure and have fallen 0.4 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT has jumped 1.9 per cent followed by Nifty pharma which is up by 0.5 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty Realty and Auto are down by 0.76 per cent and 0.74 per cent correspondingly.
The Nifty August month contract began the session with a gap-up open at 16,560. It recorded an intraday high at 16,565 and declined to register an intraday low at 16,392 levels. However, the contract bounced up and made a good recovery from the intraday low. It is up by 0.25 per cent.
As long as the contract trades above the key support level of 16,450 the near term stance stays positive. Traders can buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss at 16,440 levels. A strong rally above the immediate resistance level of 16,505 can take the contract higher to 16,525 and then to 16,560 levels. Supports below 16,450 are placed at 16,420 and 16,400 levels.
Strategy: Make use of intraday dips to buy the contract with a fixed stop-loss at 16,440 levels
Supports: 16,450 and 16,420
Resistances: 16,505 and 16,525
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...