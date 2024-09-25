Nifty 50 September Futures (25,925)
Nifty 50 is inching down slowly. The index tested the psychological 26,000 mark on Tuesday but did not get a strong follow-through rise above it. Nifty is currently trading at 25,913, down 0.10 per cent.
The advances/declines ratio is at 10:40. This leaves the chances high for a near-term dip before a fresh rise takes the Nifty above 26,000.
Nifty 50 outlook
On the charts, the intraday picture is weak. Resistance for the Nifty (25,913) is around 26,000. A fall to 25,800 looks likely during the day. The price action thereafter will need a close watch.
If the index manages to rise back from around 25,800, a revisit of 26,000 is possible. That in turn will increase the chances of breaking above 26,000. Such a break can take the Nifty up to 26,200.
But if the Nifty declines below 25,800, the downside can extend up to 25,700. Thereafter a reversal is possible.
Nifty 50 Futures
The Nifty 50 September Futures contract (25,925) is down 0.13 per cent. The index can fall to 25,800-25,750 in the coming sessions. But after this fall, a fresh leg of rally from the 25,800-25,750 support zone can take the contract back to 26,000 in the coming sessions,
Resistance is around 26,000. A strong break above 26,000 is needed for the Nifty 50 September Futures contract to clear the way for a rise to 26,200.
Trade Strategy
High risk appetite traders can go short when the contract falls below 25,900. Keep the stop-loss at 25,930. Trail the stop-loss down to 25,875 as soon as the contract falls to 25,855. Move the stop-loss further down to 25,850 when the contract touches 25,835. Exit the shorts at 25,820.
Supports: 25,900, 25,800
Resistance: 26,000, 26,200
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.