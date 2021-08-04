Bharat Forge (₹812): Buy

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Bharat Forge at current levels. Since the stock registered a multi-year low at ₹207 in April 2020, it has been in a long-term uptrend. Medium as well as short-term trends are also up for the stock. In last week of May this year, the stock had emphatically breached a key resistance at ₹700 and continued to trend upwards. Following a minor corrective decline over the past one month the stock took support at ₹770 in last week and resumed the uptrend. On Tuesday, the stock gained 3.4 per cent with good volume and surpassed a key hurdle at ₹800 as well as the 21-day moving average. The stock hovers well above the 21 and 50-day moving averages.
The daily relative strength index has entered the bullish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI continues to feature in the bullish zone. Further, the daily price rate of change indicator has entered the positive terrain implying buying interest. The short-term outlook is bullish.
The stock has potential to trend upwards and reach the price targets of ₹845 and ₹862 in the upcoming trading sessions. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹794 levels.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...