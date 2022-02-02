hamburger

Todays Pick

Can Fin Homes (₹667.15): BUY

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Feb 02, 2022
image caption

Accumulate longs on dips with stop-loss at ₹635.

The outlook for the stock of Can Fin Homes is bullish. The stock surged 6.86 per cent on Wednesday and rose decisively above the key ₹640-₹650 resistance zone. This has reversed the downtrend that was in place since October last year. The level of ₹650 will now act as good support. Intermediate dips to this support are likely to see fresh buyers coming into the market.

A strong rise to ₹720-₹730 can be seen here in the coming days. Traders with a short-term perspective can go long at current levels.

Accumulate longs on dips at ₹655. Keep the stop-loss at ₹635. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹675 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹688. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹689 as soon as the stock rises to ₹697. Book profits at ₹718.

The bullish outlook will get negated if the stock falls decisively below ₹650. In such a scenario, a fall to ₹620 and even lower levels is possible. But the breakout above ₹650 seen on Wednesday looks strong. As such, the stock falling below ₹650 is less probable and is more likely to sustain above it.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on February 02, 2022
Can Fin Homes Ltd
technical analysis

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you