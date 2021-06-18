Datamatics Global Services (₹156.6): Buy

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Investors with a short-term view can Datamatics Global Services at current price level. Since the stock took support at around ₹27 in March 2020, the stock has been in a long-term uptrend. Medium as well as the short-term trend are also up for the stock.
In early May, the stock breached a significant medium-term resistance at ₹127 and continued to trend upwards. Also, the stock trades well above the 21- and 50-day moving averages. Extending the uptrend, the stock gained 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday and it closed above the key resistance at ₹153 level. Both the daily and the weekly relative strength indices are featuring in the bullish zone.
Moreover, the daily and the weekly price rate of change indicators are hovering in the positive territory indicating buying interest. There has been an increase in weekly volume over the past two weeks.
It can continue to trend upwards and reach ₹163 and ₹167. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹153 levels.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...