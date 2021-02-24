Dhampur Sugar Mills (₹178.5): Buy

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The stock of Dhampur Sugar Mills surged 7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume breaking out of a flag pattern upper trend-line at ₹170. This rally provides a buying opportunity for the traders with a short term perspective can reach current levels.
Since registering a 52-week low at ₹65.8 in March 2020, the stock has been in an intermediate-term uptrend. Moreover, the medium-term trend has been up for the stock since it took support at ₹140 in early November 2020. After a sideways movement, the stock appears to have resumed the primary trend, which is up. Also, the stock has recently surpassed the 21- and 50-day moving averages and trades well above them.
The daily relative strength index has entered the bullish zone from the neutral region, and the weekly RSI has also entered this zone from the neutral region backing the uptrend. Further, the daily and the weekly price rate of change indicators have entered the positive territory implying buying interest. The short-term outlook is bullish for the stock. Targets are ₹186 and ₹190. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹174.5.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...