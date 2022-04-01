hamburger

Jindal Stainless (₹202.65): BUY

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Mar 31, 2022

The stock has a room to test ₹230-₹235 level in the next two-three weeks

The short-term outlook for the stock of Jindal Stainless is bullish. The recent price action over the last couple of weeks indicate a fresh leg of upmove. The 2.58 per cent rise on Thursday has took the stock well above the key resistance level of ₹197. Clusters of moving average resistances are poised in the ₹197-₹189 region. Prior to the rise this week, the stock has consolidated well around the moving average cluster. The stock has a room to test ₹230-₹235 in the next two-three weeks.

Traders with a short-term perspective can go long and accumulate on dips at ₹198 and then at ₹194. The stop-loss can be kept at ₹186. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹206 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹213. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹216 when the stock touches ₹222. Book profits at ₹228.

The bullish outlook will get negated if the stock falls below ₹189. In that case, the stock can come under selling pressure to ₹173-₹170 level. But such a fall looks unlikely.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on April 01, 2022
Jindal Stainless Ltd
stocks and shares
technical analysis
