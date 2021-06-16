Todays Pick

Sasken Technologies (₹1,025.8): Buy

Yoganand D BL Research Bureau | Updated on June 15, 2021

The stock of Sasken Technologies gained 6.5 per cent with extraordinary volume on Tuesday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹1,000. It is well set for extending the uptrend over the short term. Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock at current levels. The stock has been in a long-term uptrend since it bottomed out from the March 2020 low at ₹335 levels. Medium as well as the short-term trend are up for the stock.

After encountering a key resistance at ₹1,000 in early April this year, the stock had been in a sideways movement forming an ascending triangle with horizontal resistance at ₹1,000. This recent up-move has conclusively broken out of the ascending trading pattern which is a continuation pattern. The stock trades well above the 21- and 50-day moving averages. The daily relative strength index has entered the bullish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI continues to feature in the bullish zone. Short-term outlook is bullish.

The stock has potential to extend the uptrend and reach the price targets of ₹1,070 and ₹1,090 in the coming trading sessions. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹1,005 levels.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on June 16, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
Sasken Technologies Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.