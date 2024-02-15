The outlook is bullish for KEC International. The stock rose over 3 per cent on Wednesday and has closed on a strong note. This has ended the sideways consolidation that was in place since the beginning of this month. It also indicates the resumption of the overall uptrend. The major moving averages which are on the verge of crossing over strengthens the bullish case. Immediate supports are at ₹685 and ₹675.

KEC International share price can rise to ₹750 over the next three-four weeks. Traders can go long now at ₹697. Accumulate on dips at ₹685. Keep a stop-loss at ₹665. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹705 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹720. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹725 when the price touches ₹735. Exit the long positions at ₹745.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)