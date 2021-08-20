Todays Pick

V-Guard Industries (₹247.7): Buy

Yoganand D BL Research Bureau | Updated on August 19, 2021

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of V-Guard Industries at current levels. The stock has been in an intermediate-term uptrend since it took support at around ₹160 in September 2020. Significant long-term support in the band between ₹150 and ₹160 had provided base for the stock.

The stock registered a 52-week high at ₹285 in late May and was on a medium-term donwtrend until this week. Recently the stock found support at ₹231 and bounced up triggered by positive divergence in the daily relative strength index.

On Wednesday, the stock advanced 3.3 per cent and managed to close above the 21-day moving average.The stock has gained 4.5 per cent this year and has formed a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern in the weekly chart indicating short-term trend reversal is on the cards.

Taking a contrarian stance, the short-term outlook is bullish. It has potential to extend the up-move and reach the price targets of ₹259 and ₹264. Traders can buy with a stop-loss at ₹242.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on August 20, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
V-Guard Industries Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like