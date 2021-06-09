Rising crude price a concern for rupee

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The World Bank released its latest Global Economic Prospects report yesterday. According to the report, the growth in India’s gross domestic product (GDP) has been revised downwards to 8.3 per cent for FY21 from the April estimate of 10.1 per cent. Notably, it is 2.9 per cent higher in comparison with the January estimate. Although the report says that economic activity can benefit from policy supports like higher infrastructure spending, rural development, etc, the economy has been hampered by the second wave of Covid-19 and the lockdown restrictions that followed. This can weigh on the Indian rupee (INR), which is now one of the best performing Asian currencies. The year-to-date gain of INR against the dollar (USD) stands at quarter per cent as per Tuesday’s closing price of 72.89.
Also read: Consider buying crude oil futures
On Tuesday, the price of crude oil on the Nymex was comfortably above the $70-mark, and importantly, it is the highest close in two years. Also, on the domestic front, the futures price on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rose sharply in the evening session where the nearest expiry (June) closed at ₹5,089, sustaining well above the ₹5,000-mark. Since India imports crude for most of its consumption, a rise in price in the global market is a threat to the rupee. For the past two weeks, US has reported faster-than-expected depletion in crude oil inventories, and so, one needs to closely monitor subsequent data. If this trend continues, it can push the price upwards resulting in the INR facing the heat.
The equity market performance since the beginning of June has been good which seems to have resulted in an increase in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows into this segment, which has managed to attract a net inflow of ₹9,641 crore so far this month. However, the debt market witnessed a net outflow of ₹1,043 crore in the corresponding period. Nevertheless, the rupee will stand to benefit from strong net FPI inflows irrespective of the segment into which the money flows. Since the equity market looks bullish, the rally can be expected to continue, which can bring in more foreign inflows.
Over the past week, the rupee has stayed flat, moving in a tight range against the dollar. It was largely held between 72.75 and 73.10 as indicated by the daily chart, and so, unless the exchange rate moves out of this range, the next leg of trend cannot be confirmed. Similarly, the dollar index has been trading in a sideways trend for the past three weeks, i.e., it has been fluctuating between 89.60 and 90.20. Even though the rupee and the dollar index are flat now, the former is trading near the one-year high of 72.26, and for the latter, 89.60 is a strong support. Therefore, the possibility of INR turning weak cannot be rejected even though the trend has been up for the past couple of months.
While strong FPI inflows have been creating the demand for the domestic currency, the rise in crude oil prices can act as a drag. Technically, lately, the movements has been flat and until the exchange rate moves out of a range, the trend will remain unclear. These factors point to a sluggish period for the rupee, and for the next one week, the likelihood of the rupee remaining flat is high, though there could be moments of higher volatility induced by crude oil prices.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...