Rupee may rise after a blip

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
BL Research Bureau
Riding on a weak dollar (USD), the rupee (INR) appreciated in the past week and on Wednesday, it closed at 73.42. Thus, the year-to-date loss of INR against USD now stands at about half a percent. While foreign inflows worked out for the local currency, persisting weakness in dollar also helped rupee fare better against the greenback. Last session, inflation data were released in India and the US and this can have an impact on the exchange rate of USDINR. Let us take a look at the latest numbers and its impact on the exchange rate.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in India stood at 4.29 per cent in April according to government date. It softened from 5.52 per cent in March. The decrease in inflation is because of a notable drop in Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) which has declined to 2.02 per cent in April from 4.87 per cent in March. This is because of a significant drop in vegetable prices which came down by 14.18 per cent in April. Lower inflation is better for the currency and the latest inflation number is within the targeted levels of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The US too came up with its inflation data for April – the CPI inflation rose to 0.8 per cent from 0.6 per cent recorded in March. Unlike India, the Federal Reserves will see the increase in inflation positive as they attempt to increase it by encouraging spending to support the economic recovery. Although it can be positive from the perspective of US, the inflation rate differential between India and the US dropped to 3.49 per cent in April from 4.92 per cent and this can lead to adjustment in the exchange rate in favour of the Indian currency.
The foreign portfolio investors (FPI) seemed to have pumped in money into the domestic market as for the month of May, the net outflows across all segments have reduced to ₹4,163 crore compared to ₹5,688 crore a week back according to National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) data. That means, the net FPI fund flows have been positive over the past week. The outflow in equities continued (net outflow of ₹432 crore) whereas debt saw considerable inflows (net inflow of ₹1,270 crore). Irrespective of which segment sees inflows or outflows, rupee can benefit if the overall foreign fund flow is positive.
Factors like the decreasing inflation differential and the foreign inflows are supportive for the rupee. Because of the increase in the inflation, which is seen positive for the US economy, there can be a temporary rally in the dollar weighing on the domestic unit. This may drag INR to 73.60. However, it is less likely to sustain and the rupee might regain momentum and move towards 73.00 in the short term.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...