Avanti Feeds share price could be gearing up for a fresh rally. The stock is currently in a consolidation/correction phase within its overall uptrend. Immediate resistance is around ₹542 which is likely to be broken in the coming days. Such a break will indicate the resumption of the broader uptrend. It can then take Avanti Feeds share price up to ₹600 and ₹620 in the coming weeks. Supports are at ₹510 and ₹485. Traders can go long now at around ₹529. Accumulate on dips at ₹515. Keep a stop-loss at ₹490. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹545 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹560. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹565 when the share price touches ₹580. Exit the stock at ₹590. The bullish view will go wrong if the stock price declines below ₹485.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)