The short-term outlook is bullish for NTPC. The stock has begun the week on a positive note by rising over 3 per cent on Monday. The stock has strong support in the ₹400-₹395 region. The price action since the first week of June has been in the form of a bullish channel.
The chances are high now for the stock to move up towards the upper end of the channel. NTPC share price can rise towards ₹450 – the upper end of the channel, in the next few weeks. Traders can go long now at ₹415. Accumulate on dips at ₹405. Keep the stop-loss at ₹390 initially. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹420 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹428. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹438 when the price goes up to ₹445. Exit the long positions at ₹450.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.