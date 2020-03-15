Stock trading call: Buy LIC Housing Finance

My five
Karan SinghManaging Director, ACG Change unhealthy patterns, you feel better inside-out1 Exercise is ...
Investors with a medium-term perspective and contrarian view can buy the stock of LIC Housing Finance (280.2) at current levels. On Friday, the stock registered a new 52-week low at ₹217 and rebounded strongly.
It managed to gain 9.6 per cent for the session with above average volume.
This rally has resulted in the formation of a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern in the daily chart, which is a bullish reversal pattern. Notably, the stock has a significant long-term support between ₹200 and ₹220. The recent rally has trimmed the stock’s weekly loss to 7.3 per cent.
Further, the stock has formed a hammer candlestick pattern in the weekly chart that is a bullish reversal pattern. Since encountering a key resistance at ₹580 in July 2019, the stock has been in an intermediate-term downtrend. In late February, the stock breached a key support at ₹400 and witnessed a sharp fall in a short span of time. Hence, a corrective rally can’t be ruled out at this juncture.
There has been an increase in weekly volume over the past four weeks. The daily as well as the weekly relative strength indices are featuring in the oversold territory, implying that a price recovery is on the cards.
Similarly, the daily and the weekly price rate of change indicators are hovering in the oversold levels. With the bullish reversal patterns in the daily and the weekly charts, the short-term outlook appears to be bullish for the stock. A strong break above the immediate resistance level of ₹300 will strengthen the bullish momentum and take the stock higher to the medium-term price targets of ₹320 and ₹340 levels, with a minor pause at ₹320.
Investors with a medium-term perspective can buy the stock in dips with a stop-loss at ₹250 levels.
Karan SinghManaging Director, ACG Change unhealthy patterns, you feel better inside-out1 Exercise is ...
But India’s TB Programme faces patent barriers
The 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action remains the world’s most progressive blueprint for ...
Online ventures that have come up recently seek to do just that
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
There could be more volatility going ahead. Keep calm and be disciplined
Action over the next two weeks is critical in deciding the medium-term trajectory
The fund has outperformed the category by 150-200 bps across three, five and seven years
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...