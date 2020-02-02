Stock Trading Call: Buy PNB Housing Finance

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Investors with a medium-term perspective can sell the stock of PNB Housing Finance at current levels.
Ever since recording an all-time high at ₹1,715 in mid-2017, the stock has been in a long-term downtrend. Both the medium- and the short-term trends are down for the stock.
It has been in a medium-term downtrend since encountering a key long-term resistance at around ₹700 in late September 2019. After a corrective rally in early January, the stock met with a key resistance at ₹579 in mid- January and resumed the downtrend.
The short-term trend has been down since then. While trending down, the stock breached its 21- and 50-day moving averages recently, and trades well below them.
Last session, witnessing selling pressure, the stock tumbled 5 per cent, with an above-average volume break below a key base level of ₹426. This fall has strengthened the medium- as well as the short-term downtrend.
The daily relative strength index (RSI) has decisively entered the bearish zone and the weekly RSI has also re-entered the bearish zone from the neutral region. Backing the downtrend, the daily and the weekly price rate of change indicators feature in the negative territory.
Overall, the medium-term outlook is bearish for PNB Housing Finance. It can continue to trend downwards and reach the price targets of ₹370 and ₹350 with a minor pause at ₹370 levels. Traders can sell the stock with a stop-loss at ₹438.
