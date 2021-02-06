Stocks that will see action this week

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
After showing sluggish price action over two weeks since mid-January, the stock of UltraTech Cement saw tremendous increase in upward momentum. As a result, the scrip rallied past the prior high of ₹5,831.8 last week and hit a fresh lifetime high of ₹6,399 on Friday before closing the week a little lower at ₹6,352.1.
Thus, the bulls seem to have come back with strong intentions to lift the price of the stock further, and the breakout volume looks good. Corroborating the bullish bias, the relative strength index is showing a fresh uptick and the moving average convergence divergence indicator on the daily chart has started to trace an upward trajectory.
So, one can go long with a stop-loss at ₹6,040 and look for a possible target of ₹6,700.
The stock of Bajaj Finance established an uptrend in early November last year from about ₹3,300 levels. The rally continued for a couple of months, but in January, the stock lost steam and the price began softening.
After marking a high of ₹5,372 by the end of December, the scrip corrected and made a low of ₹4,686 in the subsequent months, thereby losing nearly 13 per cent. But the price band of ₹4,660-4,700 acted as a support. On the back of this support, buyers entered, and the stock developed enough momentum to exceed the previous high, and marked a fresh all-time of ₹5,627 on Friday.
This has opened the door for further strengthening and, hence, traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹5,300, and ₹5,950 as the potential target.
The stock of DLF, which has been accelerating since early November last year, faced a sharp correction a couple of weeks ago. From the then high of ₹299.5, the scrip lost about 16 per cent as it touched ₹251.5 last week.
But just like how the corrective decline occurred quickly, the recovery was no less than a solid bounce. The price of ₹250, acting as a support, helped the stock attract more buyers, which is evident from the volume with which it jumped off that level. There was sufficient upward thrust to lift the stock above the previous high and above the ₹300 mark.
Notably, the scrip made a fresh 52-week high of ₹314.9 before wrapping up the week at ₹305 levels. Since the momentum looks good, traders can go long with a stop-loss at ₹290 for a target of ₹330.
Without much volatility, the stock of Siemens has been steadily gaining since June 2020. The rally began from about ₹1,025 and it progressed to ₹1,700 levels by the end of January. However, the price level at ₹1,715 stood firm as a hurdle.
Importantly, this is the resistance level, reacting to which the stock had fell sharply in November 2019. Though it was not a repeat, the stock price moderated after it reached that level a couple of weeks ago. This resulted in the price declining to ₹1,565. However, the scrip rebounded from that level last week and breached the resistance at ₹1,715 with considerable volume.
It then made a fresh lifetime high of ₹1,878 before ending the week near ₹1,840. So, one can buy with a stop-loss at ₹1,775; target can be ₹1,950.
While the stock of Avenue Supermarts had a good run up between October and December last year, it began 2021 on a volatile note. After making a fresh all-time high of ₹3,137 in mid-January, the scrip fell off.
Even as the stock attempted to get back to the upward track by taking support at ₹2,700 two weeks ago, the upswing could not sustain, and the stock depreciated to mark a low of ₹2,610 by the end of last month. Nevertheless, the scrip bounced back with good volume after finding the 50-day moving average support.
It then made a higher high on the daily chart, improving the prospect for the bulls. Considering these factors, traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹2,800. Target can be near the previous high — ₹3,130.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...