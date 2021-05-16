Tech Query: Outlook for Max Healthcare Institute and Ujjivan SFB shares

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
What is the outlook for the stocks of Max Healthcare Institute and Ujjivan Small Finance?
Kunal Dilip Joshi
Max Healthcare Institute (₹220.1): Since listing in August 2020, the stock of Max Healthcare Institute has been in an intermediate-term uptrend. In early April this year, the stock breached a key resistance at ₹206 and extended the up-move. Nevertheless, it met with a resistance at ₹240 and started to move sideways. The level of ₹240 began to act as a significant resistance and limited the upside. The stock has registered a 52-week high at ₹241.9 on April 20. The daily as well as the weekly relative strength indices are displaying negative divergence, implying trend reversal is on the cards.
Moreover, there is formation of a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern, implying short-term trend reversal. The stock fell 3 per cent accompanied by above-average volume in the past week. The daily RSI has entered the neutral region from the bullish zone.
The stock now tests support at current level of ₹220. A fall below this level can pull it lower to ₹206 and then to ₹200. You can consider booking partial profits at current juncture. A strong fall below the key support level of ₹200 will alter the short-term uptrend that began from the late February low of ₹178 levels. Next supports below ₹200 are placed at ₹190 and ₹180. Supports thereafter to watch are pegged at ₹160 and ₹140 levels. On the upside, a strong breakthrough of ₹240 will bring back bullish momentum and take the stock northwards to ₹260 levels.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (₹29.7): The stock of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank met with a key hurdle at ₹44 in early January this year and started to trend downwards. Since then, it has been in a medium-term downtrend. Short-term trend is also down for the stock. However, it took support at ₹26.7 in late April and began to move higher. But the stock now faces a key resistance ahead at ₹32. A rally above this level can take it higher to ₹36.
A conclusive break-out of the vital resistance at ₹36 is required to alter the downtrend and take the stock higher to ₹40. Next resistances are placed at ₹44 and ₹50. A strong breakthrough of the key level of ₹50 will provide a long-term target of ₹60. On the upside, failure to move beyond the resistance level of ₹32 will keep the downtrend intact and pull the stock down to the base level of ₹26.7. Thereafter the stock can test supports at ₹25 and ₹23 in the medium term.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...