Technical Analysis

Tech Query: What is the outlook for the stock of InterGlobe Aviation now?

Gurumurthy K BL Research Bureau | Updated on December 04, 2021

I have shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) at an average price of ₹2,300. The stock has declined sharply recently due to the Omicron fear. What is the outlook for the stock now? Should I wait for a recovery or exit at current levels to avoid further loss in case the situation gets worse?

Pugazhenthi N

InterGlobe Aviation (₹1,874.5): The stock has a crucial support at ₹1,825 which is holding for now. At the same time, resistance is at ₹2,060. The stock will have to rise past ₹2,060 to become bullish again to revisit ₹2,300-₹2,400 levels. A break below ₹1,825 will intensify the sell-off and drag the stock to ₹1,620 and even ₹1,500, going forward. You can exit one-third of your holding at current levels. Keep a stop-loss at ₹1,805 for the rest and hold it. If the stock manages to hold above ₹1,825, a sideways consolidation between ₹1,825 and ₹2,060 is a possibility.

What is the medium to long-term perspective for the stock of Tata Power?

Prakash Sharma, Saksham Neekhare

Tata Power (₹225.6): The stock of Tata Power has been on a strong uptrend since May 2020. This rally seems to have paused recently after facing resistance in the ₹250-₹270 region. Considering the overall weakness in the market, the chances are high for the stock to see a corrective fall to ₹185-₹175 in the coming weeks. A break below ₹175 can see a steeper correction towards ₹155. The levels of ₹185 and ₹155 are trendline supports and ₹175 is the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement level. Such a fall to ₹185-₹175 or even ₹155 will be a good opportunity to buy this stock again. Those holding this stock can accumulate at ₹190 and ₹165. Investors who want to enter this stock can buy 50 per cent of the total intended amount at ₹190 and another 50 per cent at ₹165.

I have 100 shares of United Spirits at ₹900. How long should I hold to get the price target of ₹1,200-₹1,250?

Eva Pareek

United Spirits (₹894.95): The price movement of this stock has been in a strong bull channel since September 2007. Within this, the stock made an intermediate top around ₹1,020 earlier in November this year and has been coming down since then. The chances appear high for the corrective fall to extend up to ₹800-₹780. Thereafter a fresh rise to ₹1,150-₹1,200 looks possible in the first quarter of next year. You can consider accumulating the stock at ₹805 and ₹785. Keep a stop-loss at ₹665 and hold it for ₹1,150-₹1,200.

Send your queries to techtrail@thehindu.co.in

Published on December 04, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like