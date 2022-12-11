Long-term investors can consider buying the shares of Hindustan Copper (₹116.50). The stock can break above the immediate resistance at ₹125 and rise to ₹140-₹150 over the next three months. The upside can extend up to ₹190 by mid next year. From a long-term perspective, Hindustan Copper has potential to target ₹250-₹270 over the next couple of years or even before that considering the volatility seen in the past. Long-term investors can buy the stock at current levels. Accumulate on dips at ₹105. Keep the stop-loss ₹70. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹140 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹180. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹190 when Hindustan Copper touches ₹220. Exit the stock at ₹240.

