Investors with a time horizon of six to twelve months can consider buying the shares of JBM Auto (₹515.50) at current levels. The stock has risen sharply over the last two weeks after forming a strong base between ₹450 and ₹400.

JBM Auto can target ₹750-₹770 and even ₹820. Buy now and accumulate at ₹465. Keep a stop-loss at ₹390. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹545 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹610. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹680 when the JBM Auto touches ₹720. Exit 80 per cent of your holding at ₹740 and move the stop-loss to ₹705 for the rest. Exit the balance positions at ₹810.