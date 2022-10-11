The short-term outlook for the stock of Blue Star is bullish. The stock has been gradually moving up over the last couple of weeks. The stock well above the key ₹1,100-₹1,110 resistance was capping the upside earlier. Now this region will act as a good resistance-turned-support zone. Dips to this support zone are likely to get fresh buyers coming into the market.

The stock has potential to move up towards ₹1,250-₹1,280 in the next two-three weeks. Traders can go long at current levels. Accumulate longs on dips at ₹1,125. Keep the stop-loss at ₹1,090. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹1,175, the stock moves up to ₹1,190. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹1,210 when the stock touches ₹1,230. Book profits at ₹1,250.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)