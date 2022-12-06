The stock of Jyothy Labs was consolidating with a bearish bias since the beginning of October. That is, it was largely oscillating between ₹188 and ₹205. But towards the end of November, the stock started to gain positive momentum and rallied. Consequently, last Friday, the stock broke out of the resistance at ₹205.

This has turned the outlook positive. Although there was a minor price correction on Monday, the scrip is likely to regain momentum. Therefore, we suggest traders to consider this stock for intraday longs i.e., buy at the current level of ₹211 with stop-loss at ₹207. Book profits at ₹220. Do not trade if the stock opens below ₹207 on Tuesday.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)